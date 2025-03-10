Prayagraj: Fire breaks out in power house transformer, no one hurt

Prayagraj (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in the transformer of Kasari Masari powerhouse here on Monday evening, officials said.

Fire tenders were deployed at the scene and the blaze was successfully doused. No casualties were reported, the officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Rajeev Kumar Pandey said the Civil Lines fire station control room received information about the fire at the powerhouse transformer under Dhoomanganj police station limits.

Acting swiftly, firefighters along with fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were initiated. The fire was brought under control promptly, Pandey said.

Six fire tenders were used to extinguish the flames completely, he said.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire was caused by an overload on the transformer, he added.