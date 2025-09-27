Prayagraj: History-sheeter hit in head with brick, dies

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old history-sheeter was killed with a blow to the head with a brick during a fight between two groups in the Allahpur area, police on Saturday said.

Another youth was injured in the scuffle that took place under the George Town Police Station area of the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya said Sajan Mehtar died of a head wound he sustained in a fight between two drunken groups late Friday night.

The injured youth has been admitted to SRN Hospital.

Mehtar had 21 cases registered against him for serious crimes such as murder and robbery.

Shandilya said that the accused are being identified through CCTV cameras installed nearby. PTI RAJ VN VN