Prayagraj, Kashi and Ayodhya showcase India's potential on global stage: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 17 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted how respecting India's culture and traditions fosters unity and economic growth, as seen during the Maha Kumbh.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, cities like Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi) and Prayagraj have "not only revived the Indian culture but also significantly boosted the economy, showcasing India's immense potential on the global stage." Speaking at the 'Dialogue with Young Entrepreneurs' event organised by the Yuva Bharat Sanstha on Monday, the chief minister engaged with industrialists from Mumbai and challenged the critics of Maha Kumbh with facts.

"If an investment of Rs 7,500 crore by the central and state governments can generate an economic activity worth Rs 3 to Rs 3.5 lakh crore, isn't it a wise investment?" Adityanath asked entrepreneurs.

He further highlighted the "world-class infrastructure" of cities like Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, and Naimisharanya.

Recalling opposition to developmental projects such as widening of roads in Ayodhya, the construction of an international airport, and the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in the past, he said that strong political will ensured their successful completion.

"The impact is clear - Rs 700 crore in donations have been received for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in just one year," he remarked.

The chief minister also shared that 53 crore devotees have taken a sacred dip in the Sangam so far during the Maha Kumbh, which will continue for the next nine days.

He asserted this is a testament to India's spiritual and economic strength, according to an official statement.

Addressing entrepreneurs, he invited them to visit key pilgrimage sites, including the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Kashi, where, he said, millions of devotees from India and across the world are not only reaffirming their faith, but also showcasing India's cultural and economic power to the world.

Chief Minister Adityanath further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the past decade has witnessed "unprecedented resurgence" of faith and cultural pride in the country.

He said that India's spiritual heritage has been restored, and places long associated with its identity have regained their recognition.

"The 500-year wait ended with the grand consecration of Ram Lalla. In 2016-17, when there was no BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya was merely 2.35 lakh. By 2024, this number has surged to over 14-15 crore," Adityanath said.

Comparing pilgrimage attendance, he said that in the 2013 Maha Kumbh, 12 crore devotees participated over 55 days. In 2019 Ardh Kumbh, the number doubled to 24 crore. This year, 53 crore devotees have arrived in just 36 days during the 45-day Maha Kumbh, he said. PTI KIS MNK MNK