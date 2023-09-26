Prayagraj Police SI suspended, booked for raping Dalit woman in car

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) Police here have suspended a sub-inspector in connection with the rape of a Dalit woman who had gone to him with a complaint, an officer said on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Handia, Sudhir Kumar said the victim has in her testimony accused Jhanghai Police outpost in-charge Sudhir Kumar Pandey of raping her on September 21.

Pandey, a sub-inspector posted at Sarai Mamrej Police Station, was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) as well as under the SC/ST Act on the basis of the woman' complaint, Kumar said. Pandey is absconding.

According to police sources, the woman was being harassed and getting death threats by some men, and had gone to the Jhanghai Police outpost in-charge with her complaint.

On September 21 evening, sub-inspector Pandey called her to the police outpost. On the pretext of going to arrest the men, he took her in a car and gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives and raped her when she was unconscious, they said.

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma has asked Handia ACP Sudhir Kumar to probe the matter.