Prayagraj Railway Division to introduce multi-language announcements at stations

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Prayagraj Railway Division is introducing multi-language announcements at railway stations for the first time, a senior official said on Thursday.

This will allow people who speak different languages from across the country to easily receive train information in their own languages, ensuring a more inclusive and convenient experience for everyone, he added.

Amit Malviya, Senior PRO of the Prayagraj Railway Division, said that for the first time during the Mahakumbh, multi-language announcements will be made, according to a statement issued in Lucknow.

The Railway is making arrangements for multi-language train announcements at all major stations in the city.

Recognising India’s linguistic diversity, the announcements will be made in 10 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. These languages are - Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, and Punjabi, he said.

For this, the Railway Division is bringing in announcers from various divisions. Speakers for announcements will be installed at shelter areas and platforms to ensure maximum coverage.

Plans are also in place to direct passengers to designated shelter areas based on their destinations, minimising inconvenience and helping devotees return home easily after their bath during the Mahakumbh, the officer said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK