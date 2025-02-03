Prayagraj residents organise 'Bhandaras' for devotees returning from 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj, Feb 3 (PTI) Residents here organised large-scale Bhandaras (community feasts) on Monday for the devotees returning from the third 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami.

On routes leading to major railway stations and bus terminals, people set up stalls serving meals such as puri-sabzi and kadhi-chawal to departing pilgrims, becoming part of the noble cause.

Speaking to PTI, Devendra Pratap Singh, a member of the Singh family, which was organising a Bhandara near Jawahar Bal Bhavan on the way to Prayagraj Junction, said, "We did not want anyone to leave our city hungry. That's why our family decided to organise this feast." He added that the Bhandara had started at 9 AM and would continue until the pilgrims had left in the evening.

Similarly, Dr. Anuj Gupta from Preeti Nursing Home in George Town said, "We remain occupied with patient care throughout the year and hardly find time for charity or religious rituals. By serving the pilgrims, we feel we are making up for it." His stall was offering breakfast items, including soan papdi and poha.

Meanwhile, Anand Agarwal, who was distributing biscuits and tea outside Allahabad University, mentioned that he had procured 100 boxes of Parle-G biscuits for the initiative, in collaboration with Sanjay Light House.

Kuldeep Chaurasia, also known as 'Billu Badshah,' who was serving kadhi-chawal in the Bhandara organised in Naya Bairhana, said that Prayagraj's image had suffered following the incident on Mauni Amavasya. "We want more people to visit during Maghi Purnima and Mahashivratri, just like Basant Panchami." He added, "Pilgrims will encourage others to visit Prayagraj only if they have a good experience. Our city has a big heart, and we are ensuring that no one leaves here hungry." PTI RAJ KIS HIG