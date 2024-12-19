Prayagraj to host 'Bazm-e-Virasat', a cultural celebration of heritage and art dedicated to Allahabad

Prayagraj, Dec 19 (PTI) The city of Prayagraj is set to host a three-day event titled 'Bazm-e-Virasat', celebrating the rich heritage of literature, music, and culture associated with Allahabad.

Advertisment

Scheduled from December 20 to 22 at the Bishop Johnson School, this three-day extravaganza will feature renowned artists, storytellers, and scholars.

According to event organizers, the festival will begin with a grand inauguration by the legendary flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia on December 20 at 11 am.

The inaugural session will include a discussion with Asha Browne, based on the book by Sathya Saran.

Advertisment

A musical storytelling session called "Lantarani", focused on the old-world charm of Allahabad, will follow, featuring Akif Usmani and others.

Comedy fans can look forward to a stand-up performance by Sundeep Sharma, while music enthusiasts will be treated to a live concert by the Anirudh Varma Collective. The day will conclude with a play, "Puraane Chawal", by Kumud Mishra.

On December 21, prominent artist Shubha Mudgal will headline the day's events with a musical recital, accompanied by discussions on Allahabad's rich literary history.

Advertisment

The session, featuring authors like Neelum Saran Gour and Sara Rai, will highlight the city's role in shaping contemporary literature.

Later in the day, cinematic enthusiasts will witness discussions with filmmakers and authors such as Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, and Kausar Munir, exploring the intersection of film and storytelling.

The final day will include a tribute to Firaq Gorakhpuri, with musical and literary presentations celebrating his legacy. Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ali Fazal, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sanjay Mishra will take part in a conversation under the “Actors Table” segment.

Advertisment

Other highlights include a soulful “Zikr-e-Faruqi” performance and “Dastan-e-Meer”, featuring Mahmood Farooqui. The evening will conclude with an electrifying “RD Burman Night”, featuring Kishore Sodha and his team performing iconic Bollywood numbers, the organisers said.

Passes are available online and at designated outlets, with options for day access and evening programs. Organizers emphasized that all passes include access to a vibrant food court showcasing regional delicacies. PTI KIS BK BK