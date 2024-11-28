Prayagraj to host special medical camp for cops on duty for Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) In a step to prioritise the health and well-being of the police personnel to be deployed for Maha Kumbh duties next year, a special medical camp will be held on November 30 at the police lines parade ground here, officials said on Thursday.

Celebrated in a cycle of 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The special camp is aimed at ensuring both physical fitness and mental well-being of the police officers entrusted with the critical responsibility of maintaining security during the massive religious event in which more than 40 crore people are expected to turn up, officials said.

Scheduled to begin at 11 am, the camp will provide comprehensive health checkups and offer guidance to help police personnel effectively manage mental stress, a statement said.

By addressing these aspects, the initiative aims to enable them to perform their duties with greater efficiency, it added. PTI ABN ARI