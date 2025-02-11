Prayagraj to turn into 'no vehicle zone' ahead of Wednesday's Maghi Purnima bath

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) The Prayagraj administration has chalked out a special traffic plan for Maghi Purnima on Wednesday when the month-long 'kalpvas', an integral tradition of the Maha Kumbh, comes to an end.

Kalpvas refers to the practice of living near a sacred river for a set period, adhering to fasting, self-discipline, introspection and spiritual purification. Performing kalpvas during the Maha Kumbh is considered auspicious.

More than 10 lakh devotees have undertaken kalpavas at the Triveni Sangam this year, a government statement said.

While the fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday, the rule will apply to the entire city from 5 pm onwards, with an exemption for emergency and essential services, an official statement said.

The measures are meant to ensure the safety of the devotees who are expected to take a dip in the Sangam in large numbers on Wednesday, it said.

To avoid traffic chaos, designated parking lots have been marked for public and private vehicles so that the devotees face no trouble in reaching the bathing ghats on foot, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, the seers and devotees who have come to bathe in the Maha Kumbh on the main bathing festival Maghi Purnima, the UP government said in a statement.

In his message, the chief minister said more than 45 crore devotees have taken "holy Triveni bath" so far in the Maha Kumbh, which started from Paush Purnima on January 13. Maghi Purnima on February 12 is the other holy occasion of bathing, he said.

Adityanath said bathing, donation and worship have special significance on Maghi Purnima. This date is a special festival for the devotees who do kalpavas at the Sangam site. One month of kalpavas will be completed on Maghi Purnima, the statement said.

To ensure the safe evacuation of the devotees from the Mela area in case of any emergency, the special traffic plan will remain in place till the completion of the bathing ritual on Wednesday.

The administration has requested all the kalpvasis to follow the rules and use only the authorised parking lots.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the students, secondary schools of all boards in Prayagraj have suspended physical classes from February 7 to February 12 and shifted to online mode.

Adityanath reviewed on Monday night the arrangements made for the Maghi Purnima at a virtual meeting with senior police officers and administrative officials.

"Over the past week, the influx of devotees into Prayagraj has increased significantly. A large number of private vehicles are also arriving along with public transport and this number is expected to rise further on Maghi Purnima.

"In light of this, a well-structured traffic and crowd management plan must be implemented," Adityanath told the officials, according to a government statement.

He also directed them to take strict action against people spreading misleading or false information.

"Ensure that accurate information is promptly communicated to the public to prevent any confusion or panic," Adityanath said.