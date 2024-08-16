Prayer held in Kamakhya temple for safety of Hindus in B'desh

Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) Special prayers and a ‘yajna’ were performed by a religious sect in Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple premise on Friday for peace and safety of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Shankaracharya Govardhan Peeth Swami Adhokshjanand Devtirth, who led the rituals, urged the interim government in the neighbouring country to ensure security for the Hindus living there.

“The recent events in Bangladesh in which Hindus were targeted are very sad. This has hurt the Sanatanis, the Hindus the world over,” the religious leader said.

He said the special prayers and ‘yajna’ have been organised at Namat Kali Mandir inside the Kamakhya temple premise to pray for those killed in the violence and also those who have survived.

Commending the chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government Muhammad Yunus for visiting the Dhakeswari temple, the Shankaracharya said, “We urge the administration and its chief adviser to protect the Hindus and ensure their rehabilitation. They have to reach every village to ensure it.” “The places of worship damaged should also be rebuilt by the government,” he said.

He also called upon the Bangladesh authorities to nab those responsible for the violence and act against them as per the law of the land.

Reports of Hindus and other minorities being targeted in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government had emerged from the neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Thursday, had also expressed concern for the safety and security of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh.