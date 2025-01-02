Prayer meet for Manmohan Singh on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Leaders from across the political spectrum will pay their tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at a prayer meeting on Friday.

The 'Shabadv Kirtan and Antim Ardas' of Dr Singh would be held at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib at 3 pm.

Before the prayer meet, the family of the former PM would also hold a 'bhog' of the 'Akhand Path' kept in the memory of Singh at their 3, Motilal Nehru Marg residence.

Singh, who steered the country as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, was considered the architect of India's economic reforms in the 1990s.

He died at AIIMS Delhi December 26. He was 92. PTI SKC TIR TIR