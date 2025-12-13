Prayer meet held for Dharmendra in Mathura

Mathura(UP), Dec 13 (PTI) People gathered in large numbers here on Saturday to offer prayers for legendary actor Dharmendra at a prayer meet organised by Mathura MP and actor Hema Malini.

Dharmendra died on November 24, just weeks shy of his 90th birthday after prolonged illness.

Addressing the gathering in an emotional speech, Hema Malini said she never imagined she would have to organise a prayer meeting for her "beloved Dharm ji". "It was an inconsolable shock. We shared an association of 57 years and worked together in 45 films, more than 25 of which were super hits," she said.

Describing him as simple, humble and joyful, Hema Malini said Dharmendra remained deeply connected to his roots despite immense stardom. "I still feel surprised and happy that my onscreen love became my life partner in real life. Since our love was true, we faced challenges together and got married," she said, calling Dharmendra a loving husband, devoted father to daughters Esha and Ahana, and an affectionate grandfather to his five grandchildren.

Hema Malini's daughters Esha and Ahana Deol could not attend due to personal reasons.

Recalling his illustrious career, the Mathura MP said Dharmendra was passionate about acting and appeared in over 300 films, excelling in action, romance, comedy and intense roles, though comedy remained his favourite. She also highlighted his lesser-known talent as an Urdu poet and said she would ensure the publication of a book of his Urdu shayari, a project he had planned.

Hema Malini also recalled that Dharmendra won the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat in 2004 but later left politics as acting remained his true love. "He campaigned for me in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections," she added.

Film director Anil Sharma, who hails from Mathura, said he was still unable to believe that Dharmendra was no more.

Sharing a lighter moment, Janardan Sharma, Hema Malini's representative, recalled Dharmendra joking during the 2014 campaign, "Agar Hema ko vote nahi diya to main pani ki tanki pe chadh jaunga." Baldev MLA Puran Prakash and Congress leader Pradeep Mathur described Dharmendra as a legendary actor and a wonderful human being, loved for his humour and warmth.

The prayer meet featured two documentaries, one by Anil Sharma and another showcasing Dharmendra's Urdu shayari along with a bhajan evening. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY