Prayers offered to Hanuman in Sambhal temple, former local says shrine belonged to Rastogi community

Sambhal (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Devotees thronged the Khaggu Sarai area here on Tuesday to offer prayers to a Lord Hanuman idol that was discovered in the Bhasma Shankar temple, reopened last week after being shut for 46 years.

Advertisment

Tuesday is dedicated to the worship of Lord Hanuman.

"The temple was cleaned around 4 am. A 'cholaa (cloth meant for gods and goddesses)' was offered to Lord Hanuman and the Hanuman Chalisa recited," said the temple's priest Shashikant Shukla.

He added that "shringaar (decoration)" of Lord Shiva was also done in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Advertisment

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby.

Meanwhile, the owner of a house opposite the temple that was flagged for encroachment said he would remove the illegal structure.

Advertisment

Shukla, the temple priest, said devotees had started coming to the temple from near and far.

He added that his "heart aches, thinking of the years that the idols had remained in darkness".

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the district magistrate and the superintendent of police for the temple's reopening.

Advertisment

Vikki Kumar, a devotee who came to the temple, said, "Such an ancient temple has opened after 46 years. Tuesday, being devoted to Lord Hanuman, I have come to visit with my family." On Monday, three damaged idols were found inside the temple well, officials had said.

The temple is situated just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

The Sambhal district administration has written to the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating of the temple and the well.

Advertisment

Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefact from ancient sites.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters on Monday that the temple and the well were being excavated.

Asked if the temple would be beautified, he had said, "First, the temple's 'pracheentaa (antiquity)' will be ensured." Meanwhile, Vishnu Shankar Rastogi, a former resident of the area, claimed the temple was of the Rastogi community.

Advertisment

"After the riots of 1978, the 40-45 people from Rastogi families who lived here shut the temple and left," said the 82-year-old.

Rastogi, whose early life was spent in Khaggu Sarai, now lives in another locality of Sambhal.

"People left due to fear. We also left due to the massacre in 1978. My shop was burnt," he said.

Advertisment

There used to be a four-feet circumambulation path and a peepal tree near the temple well, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Mateen Ahmed, whose house was flagged for encroachment, said there was nothing wrong in the blueprint.

"There is a balcony in the upper portion that extends about two-and-a-half feet. This part is an encroachment. We have spoken to the administration and are getting it removed." The work will be completed in four to five days, he added.

Ahmed also said he had covered his balcony so that the temple was not damaged during the demolition work. PTI COR NAV SZM SZM