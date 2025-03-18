Prayers on lips, celebrations on ground: Sunita Williams' ancestral Guj village plans 'Diwali'

Mehsana, Mar 18 (PTI) With prayers on their lips, residents of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat are waiting for her safe return to Earth with bated breath and planned Diwali-like festivities to mark the occasion on Wednesday morning.

Williams is scheduled to return to Earth after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station.

She has been in the thoughts and prayers of the villagers, eagerly awaiting her safe return.

Jhulasan village in Mehsana district, known as the ancestral home of Williams' father, Deepak Pandya, is alive with excitement.

Villagers have been praying for her safety, taking care of the 'Akhand Jyot,' the eternal flame that was lit up for her safe return soon after she went to space over nine months ago.

According to Williams' cousin, Navin Pandya, a grand procession will be held in her honour, accompanied by prayer chanting and fireworks to create a festive atmosphere similar to Diwali and Holi. People will carry Williams' photo in the procession.

"The procession with her photo will be taken out from a school to the temple where the 'Akhand Jyot' is kept, with students joining others. We will perform a dhun (prayer chanting) at the temple," Pandya said on Tuesday.

He said villagers had been offering prayers and lit up 'Akhand Jyot' for the safe return of the astronaut.

"The 'Akhand Jyot' will be lit till Wednesday after Williams safely reached Earth," he said.

Villagers were excited since Williams ventured on her third mission to space. They are now looking forward to inviting her to visit Jhulasan.

"The atmosphere here is festive, with everyone eagerly anticipating her return. We will definitely invite her to visit Jhulasan in the future. It would be an honour to have her among us in her ancestral village," Pandya added.

Sunita Williams' father, Deepak Pandya, originally hails from Jhulasan, having migrated to the United States in 1957.

Williams, along with astronaut Butch Wilmore, is returning to Earth after spending more than nine months at the ISS.

Vishal Panchal, principal of Jhulasan primary school, said elaborate arrangements have been made for the celebration.

"Sunita Williams is the daughter of our village. She is a pride of our village, India, and the world," he said.

According to Panchal, students of the primary and high schools have been offering prayers for the last 15 days and chanting 'Ram dhun' for her safe return to Earth.

Panchal said students and villagers had lit up 'Akhand Jyot' at Dhola Mata temple after her mission to return to earth had developed a glitch.

Another cousin of Williams, Kishor Pandya, said he had met her twice during her visits to Jhulasan village in 2006 and 2013.

Vipul Sharma, another villager, said extensive preparations are underway for celebrations.

"Everyone in the village is praying for her safe return. After she visits the village in the future, people here will take out a procession and organise a rally at the temple to welcome her," he said.

Williams, along with astronaut Butch Wilmore, is returning to Earth after spending more than nine months at the ISS.

Their mission, initially scheduled to last seven days, was extended due to a technical glitch. The two astronauts are returning aboard SpaceX after a dramatic, marathon mission that began with a failed Boeing test flight.

Williams, who has completed 62 hours over nine spacewalks, holds the record for the most time spent spacewalking by a female astronaut. PTI COR KA PD NSK