Praying for people: Yogi, Akhilesh, Mayawati express concern over Uttarakhand cloudburst

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Top Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday expressed concern over the cloudburst in Uttarakhand and prayed for the well-being of the people of the hill state.

"The unfortunate incident of a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region of Uttarakhand is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal Ji for the well-being of the people affected by this accident," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on X, "The devastation that occurred in Dharali, Uttarkashi, is primarily due to the mistreatment of nature by some selfish individuals.

"Our demand is that rescue and relief operations be carried out on a war-footing and every possible effort be made to save people's lives. Every single life is precious," Yadav said, adding, "Environmental protection is the guarantee of life preservation." BSP chief Mayawati said the news of widespread destruction, including the collapse of houses and hotels, as well as several people missing due to the cloudburst in the Dharali village of the Uttarkashi district is extremely sad and concerning.

"The central and state governments should promptly take action to provide all possible assistance to the victims and strengthen safety measures in such areas for the future to ensure that loss of life and property in such disasters can certainly be minimised," Mayawati posted on X.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress also took to social media to express its concern over the situation. "The severe tragedy caused by the cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand, is deeply heart wrenching," it said on X.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured. Deepest condolences to the grieving families. It is requested from the government that relief and rescue operations be conducted with full urgency and that all possible assistance be provided to the affected families," the Congress added.

Disaster swept through the Himalayan village of Dharali on way to Gangotri on Tuesday with a massive cloudburst leading to flashfloods that barrelled through homes, trees and cars, trapping 60-70 people and leaving at least four dead.

Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganga, and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays. At least half the village was buried under the fast flowing mudslide of slush, rubble and water, officials said as rescue personnel battled the elements in the ecologically fragile heights to contain the damage.

Contiguous buildings, including three- and four-storey houses, fell like a pack of cards as the surging waters washed over them. The devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.