Prayoga partners with Merck to bring hands-on science learning to 45 schools in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) Prayoga Institute of Education Research on Friday announced its partnership with Merck, a science and technology company, to expand its pioneering initiative, Kriya, to 45 government schools across 35 districts in Karnataka.

The initiative will now be extended to government schools in districts such as Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Bidar, Gadag, and Mandya.

Currently impacting over 7,000 students across 66 schools in Karnataka, Kriya is an education research initiative by Prayoga dedicated to fostering hands-on science learning for students in grades 6 through 10, particularly in communities with limited access to such educational experiences, the institute stated.

"This collaboration aims to provide better access to an experiential learning programme for science education, encouraging hands-on learning and fostering a deeper understanding of scientific concepts through active exploration," Prayoga Institute of Education Research said in a statement.

According to the institute, these 45 rural government schools have received comprehensive lab stations stocked with carefully curated materials aligned with the academic syllabus and curriculum requirements.

These resources ensure that every student has access to the necessary equipment and materials to perform experiments, fostering an immersive, hands-on educational experience.

"To ensure the safe use of these resources, the labs are equipped with safety and user manuals, guiding both students and teachers in responsible experimentation," the institute stated.

"The Kriya initiative represents a paradigm shift in learning, making quality science education accessible to all students, especially those from rural and government schools." "Kriya will transform the way science is learned and taught in schools. We are happy to have Merck's support in further enhancing access to quality science education, enabling experiential learning for our Kriya schools," Herur added.