PRCI to hold 18th global communication conclave in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 5 (PTI) The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is set to host the much-anticipated 18th global communication conclave on November 8 and 9.

PRCI, is a premier institution committed to elevating public relations and communication standards across India. It has hosted 17 conclaves in cities like Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bangalore, and Goa since its inception in 2004.

In a statement, it said, this year's conclave, themed "Reconnect," will emphasise the crucial need to re-establish connections that have been diminished by our fast-paced, technology-driven world. More than 500 communication practitioners, industry decision-makers, and thought leaders from across India and beyond are expected to convene, making it a landmark event for PR and communication professionals.

According to PRCI, the two-day conclave will feature 11 panel discussions steered by industry veterans, IAS officers, and communication specialists from Europe and the Gulf region. Key topics will include Government PR and Public Engagement Enhancement, the Gig Economy’s Impact on Communication, Reconnecting through Global Storytelling, Digital Media Management, and the intriguing future interplay between humans and machines.

A significant first for PRCI will be an exclusive Vice Chancellors Round Table Meet, with 15 distinguished vice chancellors gathering to deliberate on "Reconnecting with Innovation" and the future of higher education.

"Through PRCI, we aim to build bridges, foster understanding, and create a dialogue that transcends barriers. I hope to reshape narratives and reconnect with our core values of transparency and trust," M B Jayaram, Founder Chairman Emeritus of PRCI, stated. PTI COR AMP AMP KH