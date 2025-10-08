PRD jawan dies after fainting while cycling to duty in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old Provincial Reserve Department (PRD) jawan, Surendra Prasad Pandey, died at a district hospital here on Tuesday after fainting while cycling to duty at Manjhanpur Medical College, police said.

Locals found Pandey lying on the road and informed his family, who rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his condition during treatment.

Pashchim Sharira police station SHO Triloki Nath Pandey confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal action is underway.

PRD is a volunteer-based security force in Uttar Pradesh that assists the police and government agencies with security and civil duties. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG