PRD Jawan dies in road accident in UP''s Amethi

Amethi (UP) Mar 25 (PTI) A 55-year-old PRD jawan died in a head-on collision between two bikes near HAL Gate here on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

SHO Munshiganj S N Singh said Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan Kamla Prasad Yadav was coming to Munshiganj on a motorcycle, when he had a collision near Hal Gate with another bike coming from the opposite direction.

He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in a critical state but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Inspector in-charge said that the body has been taken into custody and sent for post mortem. PTI COR SAB VN