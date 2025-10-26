PRD jawan killed after auto hit his e-rickshaw in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 58-year-old Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawan died after an auto hit his e-rickshaw in Maudaha, police said on Sunday.

Hari Krishna Omre (58), a resident of Bhaista Maudaha, was returning home on Saturday after finishing his duty when the incident occurred near the Maudaha block office, they said.

The speeding auto, yet to be identified, collided head-on with his e-rickshaw, causing it to overturn on the road.

Omre sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a community health centre in Maudaha, with the help of passersby.

Given his critical condition, doctors referred him to the Hamirpur District Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, police said. Maudaha Station House Officer (SHO) Umesh Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

PRD is a security force in Uttar Pradesh tasked with maintaining public peace and protecting residents in the state. PTI CORR ABN PRK PRK