PRD jawan killed after being hit by truck in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan was killed after his bicycle was hit by a pickup truck in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Gosaiganj R B Suman said, "Lal Prajapati (40), a PRD jawan, was on his way to work on his bicycle, which was hit by a pickup truck near the Dwarikaganj area on Thursday night." The injured PRD jawan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

The truck driver fled the spot after the incident. PTI COR CDN RC