Pre-budget consultations: Haryana CM interacts with athletes, young content creators

Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday interacted with athletes, young content creators, skill-based entrepreneurs and start-up-associated youth during a pre-budget consultation meeting held at the Kurukshetra University campus in Kurukshetra.

Saini said this meeting is a collective process of shaping Haryana's future, in which the role of youth is decisive.

He said keeping in view the needs of the future economy, a Department of Future was established in August 2025. AI hubs will be established in Gurugram and Panchkula under the Haryana AI Mission, for which the World Bank has assured financial assistance of Rs 474 crore, he added.

Saini said that youth and athletes have made an invaluable contribution in establishing Haryana's identity at the national and international levels.

Haryana's athletes have proven the state to be a powerhouse of sports through their consistent and outstanding performances in the Olympics, World Championships and Asian and Commonwealth Games, he said.

Referring to Shafali Verma, Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj Goyat, Rani Rampal, the Phogat sisters and some other top sportspersons from Haryana, he said their achievements are the result of the youth's determination, discipline and hard work.

Saini said that today's youth of Haryana are not limited only to sports but are also creating a new identity in the fields of start-ups, innovation, digital content creation, skill development, education and modern technology.

Speaking on the role of digital content creators, he said that content today is a powerful medium to guide the society. Content should not only go viral but should also be positive, value-based and capable of guiding the nation and society.

He said that artificial intelligence and new digital technologies are expanding opportunities, but character and vision are greater elements than technology.

The chief minister said that a provision of Rs 1,961.79 crore was made in the budget for 2025-26 for the Sports, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department, out of which Rs 1,096 crore has already been spent.

He said that out of 73 suggestions received during the pre-budget meeting held in Kurukshetra last year, 32 suggestions were included in the Haryana budget 2025-26, which is strong proof of youth participation.

Saini said initiatives such as the Mission Olympics 2036 Vijayibhav Scheme, medical insurance cover of up to Rs 20 lakh for athletes, establishment of new sports nurseries, increase in scholarships, GIS mapping of sports stadiums, centres of excellence under PPP mode, modern ITIs, skill centres and career counselling are all outcomes of suggestions given by youth.

He said that more than 16,000 medal-winning athletes have been awarded cash prizes worth Rs 683 crore and 231 athletes have been provided government jobs in the last 11 years.

To strengthen higher education and research, a Haryana State Research Fund of Rs 20 crore has been created. Along with this, model cultural colleges are being developed in every district, where all provisions of the National Education Policy will be implemented by 2026-27, he said.

Saini said that all suggestions received in Thursday's meeting will be included in the Haryana budget 2026-27 with seriousness and priority.

He further urged the youth to send their additional suggestions through the government's chatbot within the next eight to ten days.

The chief minister said that the stakeholders, whose suggestions are included in the budget, will be invited to the state Assembly to listen to the budget speech, so that they can directly witness this process.