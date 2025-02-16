Pre-budget consultations meant to address aspirations of people: J-K CM

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday continued his pre-budget consultations with cross-sections of the people, stating that the exercise is meant to ensure that the aspirations and needs of the people are adequately reflected.

Abdullah expressed confidence that these discussions would play a crucial role in shaping the budget and addressing key concerns of the people.

The budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will commence on March 3, and the Chief Minister is expected to present his maiden budget on March 7.

"We could have drafted the budget in our offices, but we are consulting elected representatives so that the people’s needs and aspirations are taken into account," the Chief Minister said while chairing pre-budget consultations with public representatives from Jammu district at a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here.

The session was attended, among others, by Minister Satish Sharma, Chairman of the District Development Council (DDC), Members of the Legislative Assembly from Jammu district, and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

The Chief Minister said the public representatives are aware of the ground realities and have interacted closely with the people during election campaigns last year.

"During your electioneering, you traveled across your constituencies and met people. You understand their issues and demands because you are directly connected to them. That is why I decided to hold these consultations with you," he said.

The public representatives thanked the Chief Minister for initiating the pre-budget consultations, saying that it was the first time they were being actively involved in the budget formulation process.

They expressed appreciation for the government's inclusive approach, which allowed them to voice their constituency needs directly, an official spokesman said.

They also expressed optimism that their concerns and demands would be taken into account while drafting the budget, he added.

During the consultation, the participants highlighted various issues of public concern, including the alarming rise in drug abuse, requests for establishing de-addiction centers, and stricter enforcement measures.

Tourism development was another key focus, with suggestions to promote local attractions, improve tourist amenities, and create new tourism circuits to boost the local economy, the spokesman said.

He added that many representatives raised concerns about the poor condition of roads, the need for the construction of bridges, and the overall upgrading of infrastructure to facilitate better connectivity.

The discussions also covered healthcare improvements, the construction of new educational institutions, and other issues.

Several members also called for the development of sports infrastructure, including the construction of stadiums, playgrounds, and training centers to encourage youth participation in sports, the spokesman said.