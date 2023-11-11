Pre-Diwali liquor sale in Delhi registers spike

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Pre-Diwali sale of liquor in Delhi has registered a growth of more than 37 per cent on the average number of bottles sold during the fortnight before the festival compared to the same period last year, officials said on Friday.

According to excise department figures, 2.26 crore bottles of liquor were sold two weeks before Diwali last year. This year, in the last fortnight, 2.58 crore bottles were sold.

On Monday, 14.25 lakh bottles were sold. The figure rose to 17.27 lakh bottles on Tuesday and 17.33 lakh on Wednesday.

During the three days before Diwali last year, 13.46 lakh, 15 lakh and 19.39 lakh bottles were sold, respectively.

The average number of bottles sold over a period of two weeks before Diwali last year was 12.56 lakh. This year so far, the figure is at 17.21 lakh, which means a jump of more than 37 per cent, an excise department officer said.

With the sales figures for Thursday, Friday and Saturday yet to be accounted for, there will be a further rise in the number, he said.

"During the festival season, liquor sales pick up in the city with larger volumes bought by customers. Diwali is a very profitable festival in this regard and sales have been better this year compared to last year," the officer said.

The peak of the sale was likely to be Dhanteras (Friday) and Chhoti Diwali on Saturday as people were expected to buy liquor not only for personal use but also for gifting, officials said.

Diwali is a dry day with liquor vends in the city closed. There are over 650 liquor stores across the national capital.

The four Delhi government corporations running liquor stores in the city were instructed to stick up for the festival in anticipation of a spike in sales, the officials added. PTI VIT SZM