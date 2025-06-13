Pre-monsoon activity may begin in parts of Rajasthan from Saturday

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Pre-monsoon activity might begin from Saturday in different parts of Rajasthan facing intense heat for the past many days, officials said on Friday.

According to the meteorological department, this might provide some relief from the scorching heat.

A circulation system has formed over southern Rajasthan, while the eastern winds coming from the Bay of Bengal are also active, the weather department said.

An increase in pre-monsoon activity is likely in some parts of Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur, where the temperature is expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius, it said.

The conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into parts of eastern and central India in the coming days.

Parts of Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions might witness heavy thunderstorms and rain on Friday afternoon.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 45-48 degrees Celsius in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur on Friday, as the period of intense heatwave is likely to continue in these areas.

People are likely to get some relief from the heat due to a further increase in pre-monsoon storms and rain activities from June 15, leading to a drop in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius. PTI AG ARI