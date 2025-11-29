Pre-test for Census first phase underway at South Delhi village

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A pre-test exercise has been undertaken in a South Delhi village to test digital processes that will be involved in the first phase of Census 2027, officials said on Friday.

Revenue department of the Delhi government is the nodal agency for the Census 2027 to be held between April 2026 and February 2027.

The trial run will help ascertain whether the processes and applications to be applied during the country's first-ever fully digital Census are effective and adequate for the purpose, said a senior Revenue department official.

The sample size for the trial is around 2,000 people, he said.

The pre-test exercise that began on November 10 will conclude on Sunday.

It involved testing and refining digital systems, including the mobile app, data collection methodologies and logistics for the main exercise of Census 2027.

The Census will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase will include house-listing operation, including the collection of data on housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household, from April 1, 2026.

The second phase will begin from February 1, 2027, for gathering demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other personal details. PTI VIT AMJ AMJ