Preamble of Constitution read out after 'aarti' at Ganesh pandal in Jalna

Jalna, Sep 8 (PTI) Devotees read out the Preamble of the Constitution after 'aarti' at a Ganesh pandal in Maharashtra's Jalna district, with one of the organisers on Sunday saying the novel move was aimed at fostering democratic principles and national unity as well as make people aware of their fundamental rights.

By reading out the Preamble on Saturday, the mandal is not only paying obeisance to Lord Ganesh but also to the values enshrined in the Constitution, said Ashok Pangarkar, president of the Ganesh Mahasangh, which organised the festivity.

Those who were invited for the event included former Union minister and senior BJP leader Raisaheb Dane, MLA Kailash Gorantyla, among others, he added. PTI COR BNM