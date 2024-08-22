Precautions against MPox: BMC reserves 14-bed ward in Andheri hospital

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body has reserved a 14-bed ward in Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri's Marol area for MPox patients as a precautionary measure, an official said on Thursday.

"Passengers suspected of having MPox infection will be sent to BMC's Seven Hills Hospital for treatment. More beds can be reserved if needed," the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release, adding no case has been found in Mumbai.

"Citizens of the financial capital of the country are urged not to panic. This step has been taken following instructions from the Union and state governments," the release added.

In the release, the BMC said screening of the passengers arriving from Africa as well as some other countries in which MPox cases have been detected has begun at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while a health information desk has been set up there for passengers.

The BMC said it had carried out a joint coordination meeting with the airport health officer (APHO) a day before to take the stock of the situation.

The Union Health and Family Welfare ministry has instructed all states to take precautionary measures in connection with MPox, while the Maharashtra government has directed that survey, prohibition and control measures be undertaken to prevent the spread, the release informed.

MPox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus. Common symptoms include skin rash, mucosal lesions which can last from two to four weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes. PTI KK BNM