Precision, excellence essential for shaping strong, capable and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': IAF Chief

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Friday called upon the graduating officers of flight test course to uphold the core values of "precision and excellence", which are essential for shaping a strong, capable and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The prestigious 47th Flight Test Course of the Indian Air Force Test Pilot School concluded with a ceremonial valedictory function at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bengaluru.

Air Chief Marshal Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Emphasising the Indian Air Force's commitment to self-reliance, he underscored the indigenisation efforts through development projects such as Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and LCA MK-II.

"He also called upon the graduating officers to uphold the core values of precision and excellence, which are essential for shaping a 'Sashakt, Saksham and Atmanirbhar Bharat'," according to an official statement.

He awarded the graduating officers with certificates along with trophies to the meritorious officers, recognising their exceptional performance during this demanding and specialised course.

The Flight Test Course, known for its rigorous training for a duration of 48 weeks, is a cornerstone towards building the nation's flight testing capability for cutting-edge aerial platforms and systems.

"On May 23, the prestigious 47th Flight Test Course of the Indian Air Force Test Pilot School concluded with a ceremonial valedictory function, 'Suranjan Das Dinner', at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Bengaluru," it said.

In his address, the IAF chief highlighted the vital role of test flying as a specialist domain, requiring highest standards of professional competence, integrity and dedication to service.

The prestigious "Suranjan Das Trophy" for the best all-round student test pilot was awarded to Squadron Leader S Bhardwaj, while the "Chief of the Air Staff Trophy" for the best student test pilot in flight evaluation was awarded to Squadron Leader Ajay Tripathi.

The "Maharaja Hanumanth Singh Sword" for best all round student flight test engineer was awarded to Squadron Leader Subhrajyoti Paul.

The "Dunlop Trophy" for best student test engineer in flight evaluation was awarded to Wing Commander Ashwini Singh.

The "Kapil Bhargava Trophy" for the best student in ground subjects was awarded to Major Kaustubh Kunte, it added. PTI KND AS AS