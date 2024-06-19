Precision in data gathering necessary to compete in global affairs: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that precision in data gathering is not a privilege but a necessity to compete in global affairs and asked Indian Statistical Service probationers to make India a leader in statistics.

"India is gradually realising the importance of statistics which was well recognised in the 18th century world curriculum," he said after assuming the charge as the chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for the third consecutive term at the institution's campus here.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, also said that geo-spatial technology is becoming the new buzzword.

He said that “precise image gathering and high accuracy gives a disruptive advantage to the countries which have excelled it”.

Addressing a group of Indian Statistical Services probationers, the minister said, "Today precision in data gathering is not a privilege but a necessity to compete in global affairs and as civil servants it’s our responsibility to make India a leader in statistics." He also guided them to integrate next generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to increase efficiency and harness true potential.

Highlighting India’s efforts in capitalising the unexplored ocean and marine resources below sea through ‘Deep Ocean Mission’, Singh said optimal utilisation of underutilised resources will be key to a vibrant 'Amrit Kaal' in 2047.

He also inaugurated two ‘smart conference halls’ at the campus for digital and immersive learning experience, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

“Smart conference halls are a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Amrit Kaal”, Singh said, highlighting that the latest additions will take the number of conference halls to nine, thus enabling holding of simultaneous seminars and enhancing the overall quality of learning. PTI AKV AKV KVK KVK