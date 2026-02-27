New Delhi (PTI): With a Delhi court discharging former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, the Congress on Friday said it was a "predictable script" from the BJP and proceedings against its convenient "allies" in the AAP, and others will quietly vanish in light of the Gujarat and Punjab elections.

The Congress termed the BJP a "shape-shifter, a wishful serpent -- Icchadhari Naag".

The opposition party's swipe at the BJP and AAP came after a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case and pulled up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.

Among those given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.

Reacting to the development, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The BJP is not a political party. It is a shape-shifter, a wishful serpent - Icchadhari Naag. It will stoop to any level for one obsessive goal: defeat Congress - Congress Mukt Bharat."

"For 12 years, they spewed venom at the TMC. And now? Narendra Modi himself is showering it with praise -- not out of respect, but to land a cheap blow at Congress," Khera said in a post in Hindi on X.

भाजपा कोई राजनीतिक दल नहीं है। वह एक इच्छाधारी नाग है जिसके पास रूप बदलने की शक्ति है।



उसका एक ही जुनूनी लक्ष्य है: कांग्रेस को हराना और कांग्रेस मुक्त भारत बनाना। इस लक्ष्य के लिए वह किसी भी स्तर तक गिर सकती है।



"Elections are coming. So the script is predictable. Cases against Congress leaders will suddenly accelerate -- P Chidambaram has already been dragged back into the spotlight because Tamil Nadu is going for polls. Meanwhile, proceedings against their convenient 'allies' in the AAP and others will quietly vanish in light of the Gujarat and Punjab elections," the Congress leader said.

This is the BJP playbook -- vendetta as governance and agencies as campaign tools -- Khera said.

Coming down heavily on the CBI, special judge Jitendra Singh refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against the 21 people. It also observed that the federal agency's case did not withstand judicial scrutiny, especially when the CBI sought to construct a narrative of conspiracy on mere conjecture.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile AAP government's now scrapped excise policy As news came in of the clean chit in the case that helped bring the AAP government down, Kejriwal broke down and said the corruption case against him was the "biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India.