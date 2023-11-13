Preferred to work to solve problems during COVID-19 pandemic instead of holding meetings: CM Shinde

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday dismissed the criticism of his opponents that he did not hold meetings to discuss the COVID-19 situation and said he preferred working to solve problems rather than holding meetings.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters here, Shinde said he did not believe in holding meetings but focused instead on collecting data and working to solve problems during the pandemic.

"If I had kept holding meetings, the situation would have been blown out of proportion and created fear in people's minds. I did not want that to happen. But some people criticised me and my government for not holding meetings," the chief minister said.

"The opponents say that we are not working, but they don't know the reality," he said, reiterating that the government is working in the interest of the state. PTI COR ARU