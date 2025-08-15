Pregnant Bangladeshi woman arrested for illegal stay escapes from Mumbai's JJ hospital

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) A 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman arrested for allegedly staying in India illegally escaped from JJ Hospital when she was brought there from jail for medical treatment, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Rubina Irshad Shaikh, who was five months pregnant, fled from the state-run hospital on Thursday after shoving aside a constable, the official added.

"She is a Bangladeshi national who was held in Navi Mumbai on August 5 for staying in the country illegally. She was lodged in Byculla Women's Jail and was brought to JJ Hospital for treatment of fever, skin ailments etc. Shaikh was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for fleeing. She already faces charges under Passport Act and Foreigners Act," the official said.

Efforts are on to nab her, the official added. PTI ZA BNM