Pregnant horse brutally attacked; six persons booked in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Jul 28 (PTI) Six persons have been booked for brutally beating up a pregnant horse tethered on the premises of a local temple in this South Kerala district, police said on Sunday.

The shocking incident happened on Thursday and the assault against the animal caught widespread public attention after its CCTV visuals went viral on social media platforms.

In the visuals, a man can be seen restraining the horse, which is five-months pregnant, and five others attacking it with their hands, feet and sticks.

During a medical examination of the animal, it was found to have injuries and swelling all over its body.

As the visuals went viral, several persons, including state Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchu Rani, vehemently criticised the attackers.

"The incident has brought disgrace to the cultural society and to the entire state. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits," she told the media on Sunday.

Based on the complaint of the horse's owner, the police have registered a case against six persons for attacking the animal.

The case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and an investigation has begun, police said. PTI LGK ANE