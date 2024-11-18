Pregnant Russian tourist among 15 rescued from sea in Goa over weekend

Panaji, Nov 18 (PTI) Five Russians, including a pregnant woman, were among 15 persons rescued from drowning along the Goa coastline in separate incidents over the weekend.

Advertisment

The pregnant tourist was rescued off the Benaulim beach in south Goa, while a Russian couple was saved from drowning at Sinquerim beach in north Goa. A 72-year-old Russian man and a Russian woman were rescued from the sea at Candolim Beach.

A spokesman of Drishti Marine Agency said the weekend witnessed four double rescues and seven single rescues. PTI RPS NSK