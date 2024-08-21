Pregnant woman returning from hospital among 4 dead as car hits e-rickshaw in Uttarakhand

Rudrapur: Four people, including a pregnant woman who was close to delivery, died here in the early hours of Wednesday in a head-on collision between a car and their e-rickshaw, police said.

The e-rickshaw driver was also killed in the accident that occurred around 3 am near Ataria road along the Nainital highway when the pregnant woman, along with other women of the same family, was returning home from the district hospital after a check-up, they said.

The e-rickshaw was ferrying six people, police added.

The deceased were identified as Jyoti, Urmila, Vibha and e-rickshaw driver Manoj, all residents of Bhura Rani.

Jyoti experienced labour pain late Tuesday night and her family members took her to the hospital in the e-rickshaw.

However, doctors at the medical facility examined her and told the family that there was still a day to go for delivery and advised them to return home.

The women were on their way back when they met with the accident.

The car that hit their e-rickshaw bore an Uttar Pradesh number plate, police added.