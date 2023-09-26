Pregnant woman among three killed in road crash

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old pregnant woman and her parents were killed after a tempo hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Tuesday.

The accident occurred Monday night near Jhundpuri crossing in Bhiwadi town. The deceased were identified as Gyan Singh (50), his wife Geeta (48) and their daughter Sunita, Tapukada Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagwan Sahay Sharma said.

The accident took place when Gyan Singh was returning from a farm with his family on the motorcycle, Sharma said.

He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem on Tuesday.

No FIR has been registered in this matter so far. The tempo has been impounded and the absconding driver is being searched for, the SHO added. PTI AG CK