Pregnant woman axed by brother at wedding in Karnataka's Koppal; accused arrested

Koppal (Karnataka), Feb 19 (PTI) A pregnant woman was allegedly attacked with an axe by her brother in full public view for marrying into another community, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Handrala village in this district, when Meenakshi, along with her husband Uday Kumar, had gone to attend his brother’s wedding at a mass marriage event, they said.

Police said Meenakshi had married Kumar over a year ago against her family’s wishes, as they opposed the inter-caste marriage.

Since then, the couple had been living in Bengaluru, and her family had severed ties with her, police added.

According to police, when 35-year-old Manjunath came to know that his sister had arrived to attend her co-brother’s wedding, he allegedly barged into the venue with an axe. He attacked Meenakshi, who is four months pregnant, in full public view.

People at the venue intervened and managed to rescue her.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram L Arasiddi told PTI: "The injured woman is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the district and is in a stable condition." A case of attempt to murder has been registered, and the accused, Manjunath, has been arrested, he added. PTI AMP SSK