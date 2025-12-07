Pregnant woman dies at govt hospital in Rajasthan; family alleges medical negligence

Kota, Dec 7 (PTI) An eight-month pregnant woman died allegedly of medical negligence in a government medical college here on Sunday morning, following which her family members, along with Congress workers, staged a protest, demanding action against the "negligent staff", officials said.

Taking note of the incident, Bundi MLA Harimohan Sharma intervened, prompting the district administration to investigate the matter and constitute a high-level committee.

According to officials, Indira Kanwar, 42, a resident of the Keshoraipatan area here, was eight months pregnant and was admitted to the Bundi district hospital at 7.30 pm on Saturday.

The on-duty gynaecologist, Dr Amar Singh, based on examination reports, diagnosed her with severely low and life-threatening haemoglobin of 4.7 gm and recommended blood-transfusion, directing the family to arrange the blood, Principal Medical Officer, Bundi district hospital, Dr L N Meena said.

The medical staff started the treatment immediately, but the family members could not arrange the blood till late at night, he alleged.

The blood transfusion started on early Sunday morning, and her condition deteriorated at around 5 am, following which Dr Mobin Akthar, who was on-duty, informed the family members of her critical condition and at 6.10 am, he referred her to Kota's Jay Kay Lone hospital, he said.

The woman died on the way to the hospital, he added.

Bundi city Congress president Shailesh Soni who joined the family at the protest, alleged that medical staff on duty did not transfuse blood on time, leading to her death.

Even after the woman's death here, the medical staff referred her to Kota, he alleged.

When the family arrived in the Kota hospital at around 7.30 am, the doctors, after examination, declared she had died around three hours earlier, Soni said.

The Congress leader said, in fact, the deceased pregnant woman was not subjected to medical negligence for a day, but for eight months since she conceived, he said.

It is the responsibility of the ANM (Auxiliary Nurse-Midwife), CHO (Community Health Officer), and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers to take care of the woman as soon as she conceives, but they did not care, Bundi MLA Harimohan Sharma said.

"A high-level committee headed by ADM, Bundi, comprising the principal, Bundi government medical college, chief medical officer and chief health officer, has been constituted to probe the matter", Bundi Sub Divisional Magistrate Laxmikant Meena said.

The negligence for eight months of her pregnancy that led to a severe anaemic condition will also be probed, the SDM said.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, he added.

Taking serious note of the matter, in the direction by the Joint Director Medical and Health, Kota, on-duty doctor Mobin Akthar has been ordered for awaited posting order (APO) with headquarters in Kota, while other staff members of the unit have also been shifted, Principal Medical Officer, Dr L N Meena said.