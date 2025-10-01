Pregnant woman dies at Hatia railway station

Ranchi, Oct 1 (PTI) A 29-year-old pregnant woman travelling in a train was declared dead at Hatia railway station on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Soni Devi (29), who was travelling with her husband, Dhaneshwar Kumar Bhuiyan, from Bengaluru to Hatia on the SMVT Bengaluru-Hatia weekly express train.

"The couple was travelling on the Bengaluru-Hatia weekly express. The deceased woman was four months pregnant. When the train arrived at Rourkela railway station this morning, she complained of stomach pain. They then contacted the railways for medical help, and her medical check-up was conducted at Bano railway station. When the train arrived at Hatia station, her husband tried to wake her up, but she did not respond. Railway doctors conducted a medical examination and declared her dead," the official said.

The victim's husband told GRP Hatia officials that his wife was four months pregnant. He used to work as a migrant worker in Karnataka.

The couple belong to Kadgawan, under the Mayur Hand police station of Chatra district.