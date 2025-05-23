Pregnant woman dies at Jaipur's SMS Hospital due to suspected blood mismatch

Jaipur: A 23-year-old pregnant woman from Tonk district died at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, with her family members claiming she was transfused with incompatible blood.

Chaina was admitted to the hospital on May 12 with a critically-low haemoglobin level, miliary tuberculosis, and other health complications, officials said.

She died on Wednesday.

On May 19, a blood transfusion request was made to the hospital's blood bank based on a test sample that reportedly marked her blood group as A+.

She was administered blood the following day, sources said.

However, during a subsequent requisition, a new sample reportedly indicated that her blood group was B+, raising concerns of a possible mismatch, the sources added.

The transfusion reaction report mentioned symptoms including fever, chills, haematuria and tachycardia following the process.

Denying any slip up in the transfusion process, Swati Shrivastava, the treating physician, said, “I was on leave at the time. On inquiring, I was informed that the patient exhibited a reaction during the transfusion. She was already critically ill due to miliary TB and had complications following intrauterine fetal demise.”

The deceased's brother-in-law Prem Prakash said the family had no knowledge about the "wrong" blood transfusion.

The hospital authorities have not issued any official statement regarding any disciplinary action or inquiry.