Pregnant woman found dead in Rajasthan's Tonk; family alleges dowry harassment

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) A pregnant woman has died under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place under Old Tonk police station limits around 12.30 am on Friday, they said.

The woman's family has accused her husband -- a clerk posted at the Superintendent of Police's office -- of beating her to death, they added.

The deceased woman, identified as Manisha, was married to Kuldeep Nayak about six months ago.

According to Manisha's brother Prahlad, a resident of Mamdoli in Sawai Madhopur district, Kuldeep frequently demanded dowry and used his position in the police department to intimidate her family. When the demands were not met, he allegedly assaulted his wife.

Prahlad said Kuldeep often would not allow Manisha to speak to her family. He had beaten her up several times, including before Raksha Bandhan and Diwali.

Police said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.