Pregnant woman found dead near river bridge in Chandrapur, 4-year-old son sits beside corpse all night

Chandrapur, Oct 19 (PTI) A pregnant woman who went missing after setting out along with her 4-year-old son to get ice cream in Chandrapur in Maharashtra was found dead on Thursday morning near a river bridge with the latter having sat near the corpse through the night, a police official said.

Sushma Kakde had gone with her son Durvansh from her home in Teachers' Colony in Ballarpur at around 9:30pm on Wednesday but did not return in time, Superintendent of Police Ravindrasingh Pardesi said.

Her husband Pawankumar Kakde, a bank employee, and other relatives looked for her for some time and then approached Ballarpur police station, the SP said.

Some people alerted Pawankumar and his kin that Sushma's body was found near Wardha river bridge on Rajura-Ballarpur road, and when a police team reached the spot at 4am on Thursday, Durvansh was sitting near the corpse distressed, he said.

"Prima facie, it seems she fell on to a muddy area from the bridge late Wednesday night. However, all angles are being checked to find out the chain of events leading to the death. A case has been registered," Pardesi said. PTI COR BNM BNM