Pregnant woman found dead with burns in Thrissur, husband booked for dowry harassment

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 27 (PTI) A case of dowry harassment has been booked after a 20-year-old pregnant woman found dead with burn injuries near her house in this district, police said on Thursday.

Archana, 20, was found with severe burn injuries near a canal close to her husband’s house at Maatumala, Nandipalam, around 4 pm on Wednesday, police said.

Her husband, Sharon, and mother-in-law, Rajani, have been named as accused in the FIR.

It stated that Archana was physically and mentally tortured at her husband’s house, alleging that the promised dowry was not given.

The FIR has also alleged that a substance similar to thinner was poured on her before she was set on fire.

The case has been registered under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty towards a woman by husband or his relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Varantharapally Police Station.

Archana’s father, Haridasan, told reporters that her daughter and Sharon got married seven months ago, and it was a love marriage. After the marriage, Sharon frequently assaulted his daughter and constantly doubted her character.

He said the family had asked Archana to return home, but she continued to live with her husband. He further alleged that Sharon had a criminal background, and his family always supported him.

Police have taken Sharon into custody, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police is conducting a detailed investigation, an official said. The body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. PTI TBA TBA ADB