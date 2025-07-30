Pregnant woman found hanging on terrace in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Jul 30 (PTI) A 23-year-old pregnant woman was found hanging on the terrace of her husband's house in Irinjalakuda in this central Kerala district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Faseela, was a native of Kottaparambil here.

According to police, the woman was pregnant and was reportedly subjected to domestic harassment by her husband, Noufal, and mother-in-law.

"There were some issues between the deceased woman and the husband and his family members. It was suspected to be the reason for the woman taking the extreme step. An investigation is going on," a police officer said.

Noufal was taken into custody, and his interrogation is going on, he said.

A case was registered against the husband as the first accused and the mother-in-law as the second accused over the incident.

Local TV channels released some purported WhatsApp messages by Faseela to her mother in which she raised allegations of domestic assault and harassment against Noufal. PTI LGK KH