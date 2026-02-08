Pregnant woman, husband, mother-in-law killed in road accident in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed on Sunday after a speeding motorcycle rammed into a road divider on the Jamwa Ramgarh state highway on the outskirts of Jaipur, police said.

Jamwa Ramgarh SHO Bhagwan Sahay said the victims were identified as Bunty (24), his wife Bhavna, who was four months pregnant (20), and his mother Ballu Devi (45), residents of Gopalgarh in Jamwa Ramgarh.

The family was on its way to attend a wedding in nearby Neembi village when the accident occurred, he added.

The driver lost control due to overspeeding, and the motorcycle struck the divider. All three suffered serious head injuries and were rushed to the SMS Hospital in critical condition, where they later succumbed to their injuries during treatment, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been kept at the SMS Hospital mortuary. PTI AG MPL MPL