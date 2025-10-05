Pregnant woman killed for dowry in UP's Mainpuri; husband, in-laws booked

Mainpuri (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and in-laws in Gopalpur village here over dowry, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Rajni Kumari (21), a resident of Rangpur village, got married to Sachin in April this year.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Mithas said the victim's husband, his brothers Pranshu and Sahbag, and relatives Ram Nath, Divya, and Tina were pressuring her to bring an additional dowry of Rs 5 lakh to open a tent house.

When the demand was not met, they allegedly tortured Kumari and fatally assaulted her on Friday. They then performed her last rites in their field to destroy evidence, the police said.

After learning about the incident, Rajni’s mother, Sunita Devi, reached her in-laws’ house and lodged a complaint at the Oncha police station on Saturday against the six accused.

"An FIR has been registered against the husband and his family members. Efforts are on to arrest the accused persons," Mithas said.