Pregnant woman turned away twice by MP health centre nurses, loses newborn; probe ordered

Ratlam, Mar 28 (PTI) An inquiry was ordered after a pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district was allegedly turned away twice from a health centre and her newborn died after she delivered hours later while being rushed to the facility on a hand-cart by her husband.The incident took place in Sailana town in the intervening night of March 23 and 24, officials said on Friday.

The video of the man taking his wife to the hospital for a third time went viral on social media.

"At 9am on March 23, Krishna Gwala, a resident of Kalika Mata Mandir Road in Sailana, took his wife Neetu to the community health centre where nurse Chetna Charel sent them away saying the delivery would take place after two-three days. At 1 am, she again experienced labour pains and was rushed to the hospital," said Sailana Sub Divisional Magistrate Manish Jain.

"This time nurse Gayatri Patidar refused to admit Neetu post examination saying delivery would be after 15 more hours. The couple returned home. After she felt labour pains, her husband took her to hospital in a hand-cart for the third time," he said quoting the complaint.

She delivered at 3am enroute but was later told by health authorities that the newborn had died.

"Gwala has blamed the hospital management for the death of the child and has demanded action. A thorough probe will be conducted into this incident," Jain said.

Dr MS Sagar, the in charge CMHO of the district hospital, said Collector Rajesh Batham ordered an inquiry into the death of the newborn."The investigation at the district level found negligence in duty. A show cause notice has been issued to Sailana Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr PC Koli. A letter has been sent to the state Commissioner of Health Services seeking action against on duty doctor Shailesh Dange," he said.

Nursing officer Chetna Charel has been suspended with immediate effect while services of NHM contract nursing officer Gayatri Patidar has been terminated, he said.