Pregnant woman's death in Solapur hospital: Doctor booked for culpable homicide

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) A doctor was booked for culpable homicide after allegedly botching up the surgery of a 28-year-old pregnant woman in Karmala in rural Solapur, resulting in her death due to excessive bleeding, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in September last year and the case was registered on the directive of a court, the official added.

"Sheetal Bhausaheb Kargal from Raigaon in Karmala taluka was admitted to a hospital for delivery, and the accused doctor had treated her right through the pregnancy. As per her husband Bhausaheb Kargal's complaint, the doctor said delivery would take place in a couple of hours and that her medical parameters were fine," the official said.

"Even as Sheetal started experiencing acute pain, the doctor reiterated all was fine. Later, the doctor said a caesarean section operation was needed to ensure there was no further complications. After the birth of the baby, the doctor did not provide any information to the kin. Later, kin saw her coming out of the operation theatre with severe bleeding. At the time, the doctor said she has to be shifted to another hospital," the official said quoting details from the complaint.

As per the complainant, the woman told her relatives that the doctor removed the stitches after the operation and performed the procedure again, he said.

"Bhausaheb Kargal has alleged his wife died due to the wrong, irresponsible and negligent operation performed by the doctor. After police refused to register a case in the matter, he approached court which directed that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the doctor. No arrest has been made in the case. Further probe is underway," the official informed. PTI ZA BNM