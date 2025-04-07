Pregnant woman's death: Pune hospital violated norms by demanding advance payment, says panel

Pune, Apr 7 (PTI) The committee probing into the death of a pregnant woman, allegedly denied admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune for a Rs 10 lakh deposit, has indicted the establishment for violating norms that prohibited charitable hospitals from demanding advance payments in emergency cases.

The four-member committee, headed by the state health department Joint Director Dr Radhakishan Pawar, submitted its report to the Pune police on Monday.

Tanisha Bhise, wife of the personal secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe, was first allegedly refused admission at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit. Subsequently, she died at another facility after giving birth to twin daughters.

The state government last week ordered an inquiry into the incident by a committee under the joint director of the state health department.

The committee's report stated, "As per the scheme to be followed by charitable hospitals for effective implementation of the Bombay Public Trust Act, in an emergency, they must admit the patient immediately and provide essential medical facilities for life-saving emergency treatment till stabilisation." It pointed out that a charitable hospital should not ask for a deposit in case of admission of an emergency patient.

The report stated that the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital had violated these norms, and a recommendation has been made to the Charity Commissioner to take action.

It noted that the hospital, in its report, said the patient, who was on the premises for five and half hours, left without informing the management.

"However, as per the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act, it is imperative for the hospital to provide 'golden hours treatment' without thinking about the patient's financial capability. It is also imperative for the hospital to arrange transportation of the patient to the referred hospital for further treatment. However, the said norms have been violated," the panel noted in the report.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar said the report clearly showed that the hospital was at fault and did not follow norms.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Pune police commissionerate, she said, "Two more reports are awaiting, one is the maternal death investigation report, and the other is a report by the charity commissioner's office. Once these reports are submitted, a decision will be taken about action against the hospital." Chakankar said she met the deceased woman's family, and they handed over a letter to her, seeking action against the hospital for making confidential information about the patient public.

"The family has alleged that the hospital, in its internal report, divulged information about the patient and made it public, and action should be taken," she said. PTI SPK ARU